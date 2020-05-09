Number of COVID-19 Deaths in France Exceeds 26,200 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 243 in the past 24 hours, official data published by the Directorate General of Health showed on Friday.

The previous reports indicated the there were 25,987 COVID-19 fatalities in the country.

"Since March 1, we have registered with regret that 26,230 people died from COVID-19," the directorate said.

According to the official data, a total of 16,497 people died in hospitals and 9,733 In nursing homes.

About 22,700 patients remain in hospitals, and 2,868 of them are in intensive care units, compared to 2,961 on Thursday.

France is preparing to start loosening coronavirus restrictions on Monday after weeks of declining hospitalization rates. It restricted movement and closed nonessential businesses on March 17.