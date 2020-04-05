UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In Japan Exceeds 100 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Japan Exceeds 100 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Japan has surpassed 100, media reported on Sunday, citing data provided by the local administrations.

The Kyodo news agency reported that as of 10:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), 308 COVID-19 new cases were confirmed across the country over the previous 24 hours. The overall number of patients is now 4,519, including 712 passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases 1,034 patients was confirmed in the capital city of Tokyo.

In Osaka Prefecture, 408 people had contracted the virus.

The number of fatalities amounted to 104, Kyodo said.

Effective Friday, Japan banned all foreign arrivals from a list of 73 countries, including the United States, the majority of EU member states, China and South Korea. Foreigners with a travel history in these countries within the past 14 days are also banned from entering Japan.

Related Topics

China Osaka Tokyo Japan South Korea United States Sunday Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

1 hour ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

2 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.