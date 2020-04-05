Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Japan Exceeds 100 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Japan has surpassed 100, media reported on Sunday, citing data provided by the local administrations.

The Kyodo news agency reported that as of 10:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), 308 COVID-19 new cases were confirmed across the country over the previous 24 hours. The overall number of patients is now 4,519, including 712 passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases 1,034 patients was confirmed in the capital city of Tokyo.

In Osaka Prefecture, 408 people had contracted the virus.

The number of fatalities amounted to 104, Kyodo said.

Effective Friday, Japan banned all foreign arrivals from a list of 73 countries, including the United States, the majority of EU member states, China and South Korea. Foreigners with a travel history in these countries within the past 14 days are also banned from entering Japan.