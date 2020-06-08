Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Mexico Rises By 188 to 13,699 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of people who died from the coronavirus disease in Mexico has grown by 188 to 13,699 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, noting that the total COVID-19 tally in the country has increased by 3,484 to 117,103 over the same period.

On Saturday, Mexico reported the daily increment in COVID-19 cases of 3,593 and 341 fatalities.

"As many as 13,699 deaths from COVID-19 complications have been confirmed," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

According to the health authorities, the country currently has 19,629 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,175 suspected coronavirus deaths are under verification.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Johns Hopkins University data shows that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally is over 6.9 million with the death toll exceeds 400,000.