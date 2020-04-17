UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In Moldova Reaches 54 - Health Ministry

Fri 17th April 2020

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus disease in Moldova has increased by one, bringing the total death toll to 54, the country's health minister, Viorica Dumbraveanu, said on Friday

"Unfortunately, as for today, we have registered 54 fatalities. Yesterday, 41 patients were discharged from hospitals.

A total of 276 patients have recovered," Dumbraveanu said at a briefing.

The Moldovan authorities previously reported about 2,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 fatalities, including 10 from Transnistria.

Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus. The country has also stopped international air traffic and shut down land borders. Starting on March 25, people above 63 years old were prohibited from going out unless urgently necessary.

