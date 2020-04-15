UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In Serbia Nears 100 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:36 PM

Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Serbia Nears 100 - Health Ministry

The number of people who died from the coronavirus disease in Serbia has reached 99, the Health Ministry said in statement on Wednesday, adding that the total toll in the country amounts to 4,873

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of people who died from the coronavirus disease in Serbia has reached 99, the Health Ministry said in statement on Wednesday, adding that the total toll in the country amounts to 4,873.

The previous reports indicated that 4,465 people in Serbia were diagnosed with COVID-19, and 94 patients died.

"There are a total of 4,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Serbia. During the day, 2,880 people were tested. Five more people died, the death toll reached 99," the ministry said.

According to the health authorities, 3,245 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

Related Topics

Died Serbia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

26 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

41 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

56 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Two died, six injured as pickup plunges into a rav ..

5 minutes ago

Impact of Temperature, Humidity on COVID-19 Transm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.