Number of COVID-19 Deaths in Serbia Nears 100 - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of people who died from the coronavirus disease in Serbia has reached 99, the Health Ministry said in statement on Wednesday, adding that the total toll in the country amounts to 4,873.

The previous reports indicated that 4,465 people in Serbia were diagnosed with COVID-19, and 94 patients died.

"There are a total of 4,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Serbia. During the day, 2,880 people were tested. Five more people died, the death toll reached 99," the ministry said.

According to the health authorities, 3,245 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized.