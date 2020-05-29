Number of COVID-19 Deaths Worldwide Exceeds 350,000, Nearly 5.6Mln Infected - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The global number of coronavirus-related fatalities has surpassed 350,000, while approximately 5.6 million people have been infected with the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

According to the latest data provided by the organization, over the past 24 hours, 104,505 cases of the disease have been recorded globally, bringing the total toll of those infected to 5,596,550. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 4,221 to 353,334.

The Americas have the highest number of cases out of all the regions in the world ” over 2.5 million ” and are followed by Europe, which has registered 2,079,924 cases.