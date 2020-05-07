UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drops Significantly In New York State - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drops Significantly in New York State - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of hospitalizations of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in New York State has declined significantly though not as fast as desired, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a daily press briefing on Thursday.

"8,600 total hospitalizations. This number is down, that is good news. That is a fairly significant drop... [The number of] intubations is down. That's good news. The three-day rolling average of hospitalizations is also down," Cuomo told reporters.

"We are on the downside of the mountain. Downside of the mountain is a much more gentle slope than what we went through going up the mountain.

We wish it was a steeper decline, but it's not," Cuomo said.

On Wednesday, New York reported 231 deaths, including 191 in hospitals and 40 in nursing homes, compared to 232 on Monday and 299 on May 1.

"You can see how slow that has come down and how painfully high it still is," Cuomo said.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States with 73,573 fatalities, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

