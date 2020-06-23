Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Texas Increases 46% in 1 Week - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related hospitalizations has increased by 46 percent in one week, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed.

The number of hospitalizations in Texas increased from 2,326 on June 15 to 3,409 on Monday, the data showed on Monday.

Texas has reported 111,601 novel coronavirus cases of and 2,182 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the data.

Earlier on Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference that the virus is spreading at an unacceptable rate in the state and it must be contained.

On Sunday, 3,866 new cases of cases were reported across the state. Abbot said Texas averaged 1,500 cases per day in late May, but in the last five days the state is averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day.

The Texas authorities lifter the stay-at-home orders on May 1 and began partially reopening the economy.

On June 3, Abbott issued an executive order allowing most businesses in Texas to open at 50 percent capacity.