Number Of COVID-19 Infections In Bulgaria Increases To 112 - Health Ministry

Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 112, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 112, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll stands at three.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Thursday signed an order prohibiting foreign nationals from entering Bulgaria from Friday to April 17.

The ban covers all types of transportation and will be implemented at all border crossings.

Exceptions are being made for citizens of EU countries, medical and elderly care workers, personnel from diplomatic, military and international organizations, and those working in transportation services and freight traffic.

