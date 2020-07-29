UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Infections In Libya Surpasses 3,000 - National Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Libya has topped 3,000, the national COVID-19 response center said on Tuesday.

"The total toll of cases is 3,017, 579 people have recovered, 67 patients have died," the center wrote on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has reported 190 new cases of the infection ” a record high daily increment since the beginning of the outbreak in Libya.

Most cases have been registered in Tripoli (50), as well as in Benghazi (16), where the country's two rival administrations are sitting.

More Stories From World

