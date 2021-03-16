UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Inpatients In Bulgaria Hits Highest Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:21 PM

Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Bulgaria hits highest level

The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Bulgaria has become increasingly worrying with the number of disease-related inpatients hitting its highest level since the onset of the pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Bulgaria has become increasingly worrying with the number of disease-related inpatients hitting its highest level since the onset of the pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 7,269 patients across the country are currently hospitalized, the highest number since Dec. 14 last year, when a total of 7,244 people were under treatment.

The ministry said that 4,637 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily growth since the Balkan country reported its first COVID-19 case on March 8, 2020, bringing the total number to 283,194.

The death toll in Bulgaria has risen to 11,472 after 187 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, it added.

Still, the government said the pandemic was "under control" on Monday. So far, more than 340,000 doses of corona-virus vaccines have been administered in the country.

Related Topics

Bulgaria March 2020 Government

Recent Stories

NATO Secretary General Confirms Support for Afghan ..

20 seconds ago

EU secures quicker delivery of Pfizer vaccines

24 seconds ago

6 killed as fuel tanker rams into tricycles in Nig ..

28 seconds ago

Meesha Shafi, her lawyer reject rumors of three-ye ..

13 minutes ago

WHO Says Experts Will Likely Present Report on COV ..

5 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip leaves ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.