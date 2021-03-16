Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Bulgaria hits highest level

(@FahadShabbir)

The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Bulgaria has become increasingly worrying with the number of disease-related inpatients hitting its highest level since the onset of the pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Bulgaria has become increasingly worrying with the number of disease-related inpatients hitting its highest level since the onset of the pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 7,269 patients across the country are currently hospitalized, the highest number since Dec. 14 last year, when a total of 7,244 people were under treatment.

The ministry said that 4,637 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily growth since the Balkan country reported its first COVID-19 case on March 8, 2020, bringing the total number to 283,194.

The death toll in Bulgaria has risen to 11,472 after 187 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, it added.

Still, the government said the pandemic was "under control" on Monday. So far, more than 340,000 doses of corona-virus vaccines have been administered in the country.