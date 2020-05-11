Number of COVID-19 Intensive Care Patients in Italy Falls Below 1,000 - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Italy has registered a record-low 744 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and the number of patients in intensive care has dropped below 1,000, the Department of Civil Protection said on Monday.

The number of intensive care patients started falling in early April, when it stood at 4,000. Now, the figure is 999.

The cumulative case tally stands at 219,814.

A day before, the country reported 802 new cases.

The death toll has risen by 179 to 30,739. On Sunday, the country reported 165 fatalities.

Another 1,401 patients have recovered, taking the total to 106,587.

Italy has 82,488 active cases at the moment, which is 836 less than a day before.

Starting on May 4, the country began loosening coronavirus-related restrictions, which have been in place since mid-March.