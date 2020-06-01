UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Hospitals In France Drops By 58 To 14,322 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in France continues to decline and amounts to 14,322 on Sunday, down from 14,380 the day before, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said.

"A total of 14,322 people with COVID-19 are in hospitals, while a week ago the number was 17,185," the agency said in a statement.

The health authorities also said that 72 new patients were admitted to hospitals over the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, adding that 1,319 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units.

Since the outbreak, 101,657 people have been hospitalized, of which 17,951 have been in intensive care units, 68,355 have been discharged and 18,475 have died, the DGS added.

The total toll of those infected with the virus has surpassed 151,000 so far, including 28,802 fatalities.

