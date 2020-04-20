Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,600, Deaths Reach 173 - Health Ministry

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel has risen by almost 300 to 13,654, with the death toll increasing to 173, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

TEL AVIV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel has risen by almost 300 to 13,654, with the death toll increasing to 173, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

Two patients have died from the disease over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry's report at 8 a.m. (05:00 GMT). There are 150 individuals are in critical condition, with 114 of them having received medical aid via lung ventilators.

The report said that the total of recoveries has reached 3,872, with 308 cases having been confirmed on Monday.

On Sunday, Israel has begun to gradually lift social restrictive measures introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Electronics and home goods stores have resumed operations, and citizens are permitted to exercise outdoors in groups of no more than two people.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Ministry's spokesman Kamal Shakhra said on Monday that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 449, with seven of those infected having been recorded over the past 24 hours. There were 329 cases were registered in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and 120 in eastern Jerusalem.

The total of recoveries has increased to 69, according to the spokesman.