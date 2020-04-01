Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Rises by 21 to 5,591 - Health Ministry

The number of the confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Israel grew to 5,591, with the death toll having increased to 21 by four more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of the confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Israel grew to 5,591, with the death toll having increased to 21 by four more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that 97 patients were now in critical condition, and 226 had fully recovered.

According to the health authorities, 637 people have been hospitalized, 3,062 are receiving treatment at home, and 689 are under medical supervision in specially equipped hotels.

Meanwhile, the country's army press office said that the Defense Forces' chief of general staff, Lt.

Gen. Aviv Kochavi, would remain in quarantine until the end of the week, even though he had tested negative for COVID-19 and was feeling well.� He was quarantined after one of the officers participating in a meeting of the General Staff was found to be infected.

As of Wednesday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 860,000, with more than 42,000 people having died and some 178,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.