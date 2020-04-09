Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Surpasses 9,700, Deaths Reach 79 - Health Ministry

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel has reached 9,755, with 79 patients having died, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel has reached 9,755, with 79 patients having died, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries has reached 864, according to the ministry's report at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT).

The ministry added that 165 patients were in critical condition, with 119 of them having received medical aid via ventilators.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a nationwide three-day lockdown starting at 4 p.m. local time on April 7 to prevent people from traveling to the festive meals that are traditionally held on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which began on Wednesday.