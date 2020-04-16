Number of COVID-19 Patients in Libya Rises by 13 to 48 - Center for Disease Control

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Libya has registered 13 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 48, the country's National Center for Disease Control said on Thursday.

"A laboratory for the public health has received results of 62 samples on Wednesday.

13 came up positive, and 49 were negative," the laboratory said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

According to the center's official page, the total number of confirmed cases has risen up to 48, with 11 patients having recovered and one having died.