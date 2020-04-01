UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Lithuania Reaches 581 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:41 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Lithuania Reaches 581 - Health Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of the COVID-19 cases in Lithuania has reached 581, with 48 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, eight patients have died so far.

Meanwhile, neighboring Latvia confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total toll of those infected in the country to 446, according to the national Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

