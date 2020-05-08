UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Oman Exceeds 3,000, Deaths Up To 15 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:04 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Oman Exceeds 3,000, Deaths Up to 15 - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 154 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total of those infected to 3,112, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Oman has registered 154 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total of those infected to 3,112, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of (154) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) for citizens.

(42) of the new cases are Omanis and (112) are non-Omanis, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (3,112)," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry added that the death toll from COVID-19 has risen by two to 15 over the past day, while the tally of recoveries has reached 1,025.

The ministry's Thursday report stated that the total number of COVID-19 patients in Oman amounted to 2,958 with 980 recoveries.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dy ..

2 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration package among 2 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) ..

5 minutes ago

DC urged to complete wheat procurement targets wit ..

1 minute ago

From pitch to politics: Iraq's new sports Former I ..

1 minute ago

Police foils drug smuggling bid, 52 Kg Hashish,21 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.