Number of COVID-19 Patients in Oman Exceeds 3,000, Deaths Up to 15 - Health Ministry

Oman has registered 154 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total of those infected to 3,112, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Oman has registered 154 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total of those infected to 3,112, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of (154) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) for citizens. (42) of the new cases are Omanis and (112) are non-Omanis, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (3,112)," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry added that the death toll from COVID-19 has risen by two to 15 over the past day, while the tally of recoveries has reached 1,025.

The ministry's Thursday report stated that the total number of COVID-19 patients in Oman amounted to 2,958 with 980 recoveries.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said on Friday that it had registered 641 more coronavirus cases in the country over the past day, which brings the total to 7,208. The death has increased by three to 47, while recoveries stand at 2,466.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Bahrain has risen by 273 to 4,404. Only eight coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country since the start of the outbreak.