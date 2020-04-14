UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Oman Increases By 86 To 813 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Oman Increases by 86 to 813 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Omani health ministry said on Tuesday that it had registered 86 more coronavirus cases over the past day, which brings the total number of cases to 813.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of 86 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the sultanate to 813," the ministry said in an official statement published on Twitter.

According to the statement, the death toll stands at four people and the total number of recoveries has reached 130.

The ministry also reiterated its call to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and self-isolation.

