Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Palestine Rises To 115 - Interior Ministry

Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Palestine Rises to 115 - Interior Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Palestinians has risen to 115 after six new cases were registered in the central West Bank, the Palestinian Interior Ministry's spokesman Ghassan Nimer said on Monday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Palestinians has risen to 115 after six new cases were registered in the central West Bank, the Palestinian Interior Ministry's spokesman Ghassan Nimer said on Monday.

"Six new cases were recorded in the Qatanna village, northwest of Jerusalem, bringing the number of infected to 115," Nimer said at a press briefing, adding that among the infected, 64 people were male and 51 were female.

According to the official, "forty-six patients are now in the city of Bethlehem, 38 are in the Jerusalem villages, 13 persons are in the city of Ramallah, nine of them in the Gaza Strip, three infected in the city of Hebron, two in the city of Tulkarm and one each in the cities of Nablus, Jericho and Salfeet.

"

As of Monday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 732,000, with more than 34,600 people having died and 152,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

