Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Sudan Rises By 26 To 92 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Sudan has registered 26 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total of those infected to 92, the Health Ministry has said.

"The health ministry announced that it had registered 26 cases and two more deaths from the coronavirus, according to epidemiological reports on April 19, 2020," the ministry said in a statement, adding that new cases and fatalities were recorded in the province of Khartoum.

According to the ministry, the total number of deaths has reached 12, while the total of recoveries having increased up to eight.

Meanwhile, Libyan health authorities have registered 51 COVID-19 cases in the country with 11 recoveries. The death toll remains at one.

