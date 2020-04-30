UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Positive Persons In Italy Drops By 3,106 Since Wednesday - Officials

Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:55 PM

Italy has registered a 3,106 decrease in the number of people positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours and the largest number of recoveries since the start of epidemics, the Civil Protection Department said in a statement on Thursday

"As of April 30, the total number of cases has been 205,463, with a rise of 1,872 since yesterday. The total number of persons currently positive for the virus is 101,551, with a decrease of 3,106 since yesterday," the statement read.

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care units is 1,694 which is 101 patients fewer than on Wednesday.

"The total number of discharged and recovered persons has reached 75,945, with an increase of 4,693 since yesterday," the statement read, adding that it was the highest number since the beginning of the emergency state.

The country has recorded 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the national total to 27,967, the officials said.

