Number Of COVID-19 Recoveries Globally Exceeds 6 Mln - Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The worldwide number of COVID-19 recoveries has surpassed 6 million, according to data collected by US-based Johns Hopkins University from official government sources, media and other sources from across the world.

According to the data, by 07:00 GMT on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 fatalities worldwide totaled 530,898, while the total number of infections stood at 11,272,342.

Brazil and the United States are the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases).

