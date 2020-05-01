UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Recoveries In Moscow Increases To 5,766 - Deputy Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Number of COVID-19 Recoveries in Moscow Increases to 5,766 - Deputy Mayor

The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the Russian capital has increased by 631 over the past day to a total of 5,766, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the Russian capital has increased by 631 over the past day to a total of 5,766, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 631 more people recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has increased to 5,766," Rakova said.

She said there was no one-size-fits-all treatment for COVID-19 patients and doctors tailored the treatment to symptoms and severity in each given case.

"The diagnosis is based on a molecular genetic test," the deputy mayor continued, adding that the swab samples for testing are taken from nose and throat.

Hospitals in Moscow, the city accounting for the plurality of COVID-19 cases in Russia, are well equipped to ensure quality diagnostics and treatment for patients with coronavirus infection. Supervising the patients are teams of medical personnel comprised of infectious disease specialists, respiratory physicians, epidemiologists, anesthetists and intensive care unit doctors.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 385 after 16, 817 cases of Cor ..

9 minutes ago

Female patient of COVID-19 discharged from DHQ Bat ..

2 minutes ago

Irish airline Ryanair plans 3,000 job cuts over vi ..

2 minutes ago

UK lender RBS says Q1 profit dives 59% on virus im ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3.7Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - W ..

2 minutes ago

Cattle entering in crops area issue: Man killed, w ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.