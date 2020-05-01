Number of COVID-19 Recoveries in Moscow Increases to 5,766 - Deputy Mayor

The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the Russian capital has increased by 631 over the past day to a total of 5,766, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the Russian capital has increased by 631 over the past day to a total of 5,766, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 631 more people recovered in Moscow after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has increased to 5,766," Rakova said.

She said there was no one-size-fits-all treatment for COVID-19 patients and doctors tailored the treatment to symptoms and severity in each given case.

"The diagnosis is based on a molecular genetic test," the deputy mayor continued, adding that the swab samples for testing are taken from nose and throat.

Hospitals in Moscow, the city accounting for the plurality of COVID-19 cases in Russia, are well equipped to ensure quality diagnostics and treatment for patients with coronavirus infection. Supervising the patients are teams of medical personnel comprised of infectious disease specialists, respiratory physicians, epidemiologists, anesthetists and intensive care unit doctors.