Number Of COVID-19 Related Deaths In India Exceeds 100 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Related Deaths in India Exceeds 100 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in India has reached 109, while 490 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,067, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

The previous data indicated that there were 3,577 COVID-19 active cases across the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 291 people have recovered from the disease, and 109 died.

The western state of Maharashtra is the most affected by the virus ” the state has 690 cases.

The capital territory, Delhi, has 503 cases, and Tamil Nadu has so far confirmed 571 cases.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

