Number Of COVID-19-Related Deaths In US Surpasses 60,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:40 AM

Number of COVID-19-Related Deaths in US Surpasses 60,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States has surpassed 60,000, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.

As of Wednesday, the United States has reported 1,030,000 COVID-19 cases and 60,207 deaths, according to the data.

The United States leads the world in both categories.

President Donald Trump on Monday revised the number of COVID-19 deaths expected in the United States from 60,000 to 70,000.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded since March has surpassed the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War from 1955 to 1975 - 58,220.

