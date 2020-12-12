UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Vaccines Growing But Volume Of Doses Remains Concern - WHO Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Vaccines Growing But Volume of Doses Remains Concern - WHO Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraged by the growth in the number of vaccines against COVID-19 that have performed well in clinical trials, although the organization remains concerned by the limited number of doses currently available, Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser, said on Friday.

A handful of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 have reported efficacy levels of greater than 90 percent in clinical trials, and Aylward noted that multiple vaccine platforms have shown strong results.

"If you look week by week at the number of companies that are announcing positive results in terms of the efficacy of vaccines, that number is increasing and what's important is it's increasing not just in terms of the number of products, but also the different technology platforms that they are being built on. As we've seen now, there are three different sorts of technology platforms, as we call them, that have reported very positive efficacy and safety data," the WHO senior adviser told a media briefing.

Over the past week, US media outlets reported that Pfizer is unlikely to meet its original supply targets for its vaccine against COVID-19, which is produced in conjunction with German firm BioNTech, due to supply chain issues.

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi also announced earlier on Friday that their candidate vaccine will likely not be available until the end of 2021 due to disappointing trial results, and Aylward noted the WHO's concern over the actual number of available vaccine doses.

"But at the same time ... there are real challenges with volumes. These are still very, very scarce products. And just as some companies are announcing successes, there are others - and we've had two over the last few days - that have said they've had challenges with their products either in terms of the volumes they can produce or in terms of some of the trial results," the WHO senior adviser said.

At the same media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his belief that more countries will begin their mass coronavirus disease vaccination programs in the near future.

Related Topics

World Technology German Same Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

2 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

2 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

2 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

2 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

2 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.