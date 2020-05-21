UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID Cases In Transnistria Rises By 16 To 833, No New Deaths - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:20 AM

Number of COVID Cases in Transnistria Rises by 16 to 833, No New Deaths - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 16 - up from 11 the day before - to 833, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged from yesterday's figure, at 34, the center said.

A total of 21 people have recovered over the past day (up from 11 on Tuesday), so the number of recoveries has reached 418.

