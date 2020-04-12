Number of COVID19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 20,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 20,000 with the death toll having increased by 67 in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 1,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 20,727 according to the ministry's Saturday data.

The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 1,124.

On Friday, the ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 19,638 and the death toll was 1,057.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is around 5.4 percent.