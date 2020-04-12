UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID19 Cases In Brazil Surpasses 20,000 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:30 AM

Number of COVID19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 20,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 20,000 with the death toll having increased by 67 in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil registered 1,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 20,727 according to the ministry's Saturday data.

The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 1,124.

On Friday, the ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 19,638 and the death toll was 1,057.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is around 5.4 percent.

Related Topics

Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

5 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

5 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

5 hours ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

5 hours ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

5 hours ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.