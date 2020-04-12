Number of COVID19 Cases in Canada Growing Rapidly, Death Toll Surpasses 650 -Health Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 23,000 while the country's death toll from COVID-19 currently stands at 653, according to Health Canada.

"The number of COVID-19 total cases in Canada was 23,318 as of April 11th, 2020," Health Canada said in its latest update on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Health Canada said that the number of coronavirus cases in Canada had risen by about 1,400 to more than 22,000 patients, while 60 additional fatalities had increased the death toll to 569.

The latest Saturday update from Health Canada put the COVID-19 death toll in the country at 653. Most of the fatalities have occurred in the provinces of Quebec (289) and Ontario (253).

Quebec and Ontario also have the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases among all Canadian provinces: 12,292 cases in Quebec and 6,648 in Ontario.