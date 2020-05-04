Number of COVID19 Cases in Egypt Approaching 6,500; Death Toll at 429 - Health Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Egypt confirmed 272 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, thus raising the total number of registered cases to 6,465 according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry said in its Sunday report that 14 new COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus death toll in the country now stands at 429. The number of recovered individuals is at over 1,560.

On Saturday, Egypt's Health Ministry reported 298 new coronavirus cases and nine new COVID-19 fatalities. The number of recovered individuals stood at 1,522 on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Egyptian media reported that regular passenger flights to and from Cairo International Airport were expected to resume next month.

A source in the Cairo airport told Sputnik that only 10 percent of all air traffic controllers were operational due to the suspension of international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Egyptian government declared the suspension of air traffic in all of the country's airports amid the pandemic. All tourist sites were also closed at that time.

On Sunday, Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anany said that the country's government was planning to resume the work of all hotels at 25 percent capacity up until June 1, after which the customer load would be increased to 50 percent. Mass events at hotels will not be allowed and night entertainment programs will be limited.