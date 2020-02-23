UrduPoint.com
Number Of Cruise Ship Coronavirus Infections In Japan Rises To 691 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Japan's Health Ministry said Saturday that 57 more people from the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bringing the total to 691.

As of Sunday, 36 people from the ship remain in serious condition.

Three of those who contracted the virus aboard have died, the latest victim being a Japanese man in his 80s who passed away earlier in the day.

Twelve more cases of infection have been detected in the Chiba and Aichi prefectures on the northernmost island of Hokkaido. A 20-year-old woman is in grave condition and requires assisted ventilation.

Japan has the biggest cluster of infections outside China, where the disease emerged in December. Japan's total is 838 cases, while the global count stands at more than 78,000. The virus has killed over 2,300 people globally.

