Number of Cyberattacks Against Russia Increased by 80% in 2022 - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The number of cyberattacks against Russia increased by 80% this year against the backdrop of Moscow's special operation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Against the backdrop of the special military operation, our country is faced with unprecedented external aggression in the information space. In 2022, the number of cyberattacks against Russia increased by 80%," Syromolotov said.

If last year financial institutions were the main target of attackers, this year, the main blow was taken by the public sector, including critical information infrastructure facilities and socially significant institutions, the diplomat added.