UrduPoint.com

Number Of Cyberattacks Against Russia Increased By 80% In 2022 - Senior Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Number of Cyberattacks Against Russia Increased by 80% in 2022 - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The number of cyberattacks against Russia increased by 80% this year against the backdrop of Moscow's special operation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Against the backdrop of the special military operation, our country is faced with unprecedented external aggression in the information space. In 2022, the number of cyberattacks against Russia increased by 80%," Syromolotov said.

If last year financial institutions were the main target of attackers, this year, the main blow was taken by the public sector, including critical information infrastructure facilities and socially significant institutions, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

13 minutes ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

11 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.