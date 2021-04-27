UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Cyberattacks On Russia's CEC Increased Dramatically Amid 2020 Referendum- Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Number of Cyberattacks on Russia's CEC Increased Dramatically Amid 2020 Referendum- Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The number of cyberattacks on the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation sharply increased during the 2020 vote on amendments to the national Constitution, Nikolay Murashov, deputy chief of Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, said on Tuesday.

"The most significant event of last year was the nationwide voting. During this period, we recorded a sharp increase in the number of computer attacks, primarily on the information resources of the Central Election Commission," Murashov said at an online briefing organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

The nationwide referendum that introduced 206 amendments to Russia's constitution was held from June 25 - July 1 and resulted in the adoption of the package with the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots.

The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents was established in the fall of 2018 at the request of the head of the country's Federal Security Service. The center coordinates the identification, prevention, and elimination of consequences of cyberattacks.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote June July 2018 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

5 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

37 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

40 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

9 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

9 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.