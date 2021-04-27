(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The number of cyberattacks on the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation sharply increased during the 2020 vote on amendments to the national Constitution, Nikolay Murashov, deputy chief of Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, said on Tuesday.

"The most significant event of last year was the nationwide voting. During this period, we recorded a sharp increase in the number of computer attacks, primarily on the information resources of the Central Election Commission," Murashov said at an online briefing organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

The nationwide referendum that introduced 206 amendments to Russia's constitution was held from June 25 - July 1 and resulted in the adoption of the package with the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots.

The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents was established in the fall of 2018 at the request of the head of the country's Federal Security Service. The center coordinates the identification, prevention, and elimination of consequences of cyberattacks.