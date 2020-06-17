Number of Cybercrimes in Russia Grew 25 Times in 5 Years - Russian Prosecutor General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Cybercrime has increased 25 times in the last five years in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in his report obtained by Sputnik.

"The number of recorded crimes carried out with information technologies and communications or linked to the computer data increased 25 times in the last five years," the report said.