Number Of Cybercrimes In Russia Grew 25 Times In 5 Years - Russian Prosecutor General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:17 PM
Cybercrime has increased 25 times in the last five years in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in his report obtained by Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Cybercrime has increased 25 times in the last five years in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in his report obtained by Sputnik.
"The number of recorded crimes carried out with information technologies and communications or linked to the computer data increased 25 times in the last five years," the report said.