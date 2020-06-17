UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Cybercrimes In Russia Grew 25 Times In 5 Years - Russian Prosecutor General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Number of Cybercrimes in Russia Grew 25 Times in 5 Years - Russian Prosecutor General

Cybercrime has increased 25 times in the last five years in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in his report obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Cybercrime has increased 25 times in the last five years in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in his report obtained by Sputnik.

"The number of recorded crimes carried out with information technologies and communications or linked to the computer data increased 25 times in the last five years," the report said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

1 hour ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

What is Pakistan Searching for?

1 hour ago

Disinfection Tunnels Set Up in Putin's Residence, ..

3 minutes ago

Africa's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 265,000, Deaths ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.