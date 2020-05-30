Number of Cybercrimes in Russia May More Than Double in 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The number of cybercrimes in Russia may increase by more than two times this year, a source in law enforcement bodies told Sputnik, citing a study conducted for the Russian Interior Ministry.

"The dynamics in the sphere of IT crimes - most experts agree with that - is following a negative scenario.

We are likely to see more than a 100-percent increase in the number of cybercrimes in 2020," the source said.

According to the source, the number of cybercrimes in Russia is constantly growing, which is confirmed by the official statistics of the Interior Ministry.