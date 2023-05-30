Number of Cybercrimes in Russia Up 25% in Q1 Year-on-Year - Interior Ministry

The number of registered cybercrimes in Russia in January-April 2023 increased by more than 25% compared to the same period last year, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The number of registered cybercrimes in Russia in January-April 2023 increased by more than 25% compared to the same period last year, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In January-April 2023, 205,200 crimes were committed using information and telecommunications technologies or in the field of computer information, which is 25.

3% more than in the same period last year," the ministry said in a statement.

In late January, the ministry said that indicators of cybercrime in Russia remained "stable" in 2022, and that their disclosure increased by almost 4.5%.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the number of cybercrimes in the country exceeded 500,000 in 2022, accounting for a quarter of all crimes.