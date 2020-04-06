Number of Daily New COVID-19 Cases in Greece Falls Sharply From 62 to 20 - Health Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The daily rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greece has fallen sharply, as 20 new cases of the disease were reported on Monday, compared to 62 new positive tests confirmed on Sunday, Health Ministry representative Sotirios Tsiodras said at a briefing.

Greek medical authorities reported a record 129 new cases on Thursday, but the daily rise in the number of positive tests has since decreased.

During the briefing, Tsiodras confirmed six new deaths as a result of the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 79.

He stated that 90 people remained in intensive care and 269 people have been discharged from hospitals after contracting the disease.

According to the deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias, the decline in new cases was an encouraging sign, but measures to curb the spread of the disease could not yet let be lifted.

On Saturday, the Greek government extended isolation measures that aim to slow the outbreak until April 27. Two migrant camps in the country have been placed in quarantine after COVID-19 cases were reported among inhabitants.