UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Daily New COVID-19 Cases In Greece Falls Sharply From 62 To 20 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Number of Daily New COVID-19 Cases in Greece Falls Sharply From 62 to 20 - Health Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The daily rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Greece has fallen sharply, as 20 new cases of the disease were reported on Monday, compared to 62 new positive tests confirmed on Sunday, Health Ministry representative Sotirios Tsiodras said at a briefing.

Greek medical authorities reported a record 129 new cases on Thursday, but the daily rise in the number of positive tests has since decreased.

During the briefing, Tsiodras confirmed six new deaths as a result of the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 79.

He stated that 90 people remained in intensive care and 269 people have been discharged from hospitals after contracting the disease.

According to the deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias, the decline in new cases was an encouraging sign, but measures to curb the spread of the disease could not yet let be lifted.

On Saturday, the Greek government extended isolation measures that aim to slow the outbreak until April 27. Two migrant camps in the country have been placed in quarantine after COVID-19 cases were reported among inhabitants.

Related Topics

Greece April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

17 minutes ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

2 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

3 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.