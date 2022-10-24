Number of DDoS Attacks Worldwide in Third Quarter of 2022 Up 90% Year-on-Year - Study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The number of distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS attacks) grew worldwide by 90% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, with the duration of attacks also increasing by 60%, according to a study of Russia's IT security company StormWall obtained by Sputnik.

"The number of DDos attacks conducted in third quarter of 2022 is up by 90% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The duration of attacks has also increased worldwide. The duration of these attacks in the third quarter of 2022 grew by 60% compared to the same period last year," the study read.

Telecommunications, entertainment, finance and online-retail are among areas that have been mostly hit by DDoS attacks, according to StormWall.

The study also said that telecom and entertainment companies have become more vulnerable to cybercriminals, as their workload had dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more and more people starting to work remotely and use internet technologies even more often.