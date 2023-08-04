Number of Dead in Landslide in Northwestern Georgia Rises to 6 - Ministry of Interior

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Georgian rescue services have found four more dead people after a landslide in Georgia's northwestern region of Racha, bringing a total number of dead to six, Georgia's Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

On Thursday, the ministry reported that the landslide killed two people.

"As of this moment, bodies of four more people have been found, bringing a total number of fatalities to six. The rescue operation is still underway. A total of 210 people have been evacuated to safety from the disaster area," the ministry said in a statement.

The landslide came down on Thursday near Sunset Shovi hotel in Shovi village, located in the highland area of Racha. It washed away bridges and damaged roads.

The evacuation is carried out using helicopters of the border police of the Georgian Ministry of Interior.