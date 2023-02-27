Number of Deaths Among Media Employees Up Globally by 50% in 2022 - UN Chief

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Freedom of speech is declining worldwide, and the number of media workers killed in the world last year has doubled, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"Freedom of expression is in free fall. The number of media workers killed around the world last year rose by a horrific fifty percent," Guterres said at the opening of the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.