Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in India Reaches 7 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of people who died from COVID-19 in India has grown to seven after three fatal cases were reported on Sunday in Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat states, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, other fatality cases were registered in Punjab, Karnataka states and Delhi.

The NDTV broadcaster reported that a victim in Bihar state was a 38-year-old male, who became the youngest victim of the disease in the country.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra state is leading in terms of the number of cases with 67 people infected with the virus. The state's chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, said that the curfew across the state was extended until Monday morning, while all mass gatherings were banned until March 31.

Indian Railways on Sunday announced the suspension of all passenger rail services across the country until March 31 as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the Indian government together with state authorities declared strict isolation of 75 regions across the country until March 31 in connection with the pandemic.

According to the Indian Health authorities, 329 active COVID-19 cases were registered across the country.