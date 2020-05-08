UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Deaths From COVID-19 In Serbia Rises By 3 To 209 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in Serbia Rises by 3 to 209 - Health Ministry

The death toll from COVID-19 in Serbia has increased by three over the past 24 hours reaching 209, the Health Ministry said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Serbia has increased by three over the past 24 hours reaching 209, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"By Friday, we have detected 95 new patients. The overall number of those infected stands at 9,943. Over the last 24 hours, another three patients passed away, [with] 209 citizens having died altogether since the beginning of the pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,848.

The Serbian parliament voted on Wednesday to lift the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 15 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The curfew was lifted on Thursday.

Serbia started softening its restrictions against COVID-19 on Monday, allowing for bus and train transportation, and opening cafes and restaurants. The country's malls are open for a limited number of visitors starting Friday.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Serbia March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

9 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

34 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

41 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

56 minutes ago

Trump Says To Have 'Big Meeting' with Joint Chiefs ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.