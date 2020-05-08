Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in Serbia Rises by 3 to 209 - Health Ministry

The death toll from COVID-19 in Serbia has increased by three over the past 24 hours reaching 209, the Health Ministry said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Serbia has increased by three over the past 24 hours reaching 209, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"By Friday, we have detected 95 new patients. The overall number of those infected stands at 9,943. Over the last 24 hours, another three patients passed away, [with] 209 citizens having died altogether since the beginning of the pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,848.

The Serbian parliament voted on Wednesday to lift the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 15 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The curfew was lifted on Thursday.

Serbia started softening its restrictions against COVID-19 on Monday, allowing for bus and train transportation, and opening cafes and restaurants. The country's malls are open for a limited number of visitors starting Friday.