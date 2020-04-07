Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in UK Exceeds 5,300 - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Department of Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom said in a Monday update that a total of 5,373 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the country, adding that 51,608 people had contracted the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Previous reports indicated that 47,806 people in the United Kingdom had tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,934 patients had died.

"208,837 people have been tested, of whom 51,608 tested positive. As of 5pm on 5 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 5,373 have died," the department said in a statement.

To date, more than 1.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, nearly 73,000 of whom have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.