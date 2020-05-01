UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Deaths From COVID-19 In UK Exceeds 27,500 - Health Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in UK Exceeds 27,500 - Health Secretary

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased by 739 in the last 24 hours, reaching 27,510, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased by 739 in the last 24 hours, reaching 27,510, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

The number deaths on Thursday was at 26,711.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 6,201 to 177,454 in total. The previously reported numbers were 6,032 and 171,253, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 221,000 fatalities, according to the organization.

Related Topics

World Hancock United Kingdom March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Launch of 2 US Astronauts to Open New Era of Space ..

4 minutes ago

Govt working for welfare of masses in wake of COVI ..

4 minutes ago

New York State Reports 289 COVID-19 Deaths, Down F ..

4 minutes ago

President asks MNAs to provide ration to needy wit ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Europe's Tourism Industry o ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Director-General Says Declaration of Health Em ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.