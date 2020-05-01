Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in UK Exceeds 27,500 - Health Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased by 739 in the last 24 hours, reaching 27,510, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

The number deaths on Thursday was at 26,711.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 6,201 to 177,454 in total. The previously reported numbers were 6,032 and 171,253, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 221,000 fatalities, according to the organization.