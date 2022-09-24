Number of Deaths in Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Reaches 88 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The number of deaths from the crash of a ship with migrants off the coast of the Syrian province of Tartus has risen to 88, the Syrian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The death toll has risen to 88, and 14 people are still in hospital, including two in serious condition," the ministry said.

On Friday, the Syrian health minister said that a total of 77 people died in the shipwreck, with another 20 receiving medical care in a hospital.

According to Syrian media, the ship left Lebanon to reach Cyprus earlier this week, with Syrian, Lebanese, and Palestinian nationals on board, as well as people with unknown citizenship.

One survivor said the total number of passengers was around 150, according to media reports.

The rescue operation started on Thursday. The head of the Syrian seaports administration, Samir Kubrusli, told Syrian Sham FM radio that the Lebanese authorities did not warn Damascus about the missing boat with migrants and contacted Syrian authorities only after the incident.