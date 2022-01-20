UrduPoint.com

Number Of Defectors From North To South Korea Drops Dramatically In 2021 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Number of Defectors From North to South Korea Drops Dramatically in 2021 - Reports

The number of North Koreans trying to cross the country's border in an attempt to flee to South Korea fell dramatically to double digits in 2021 due to COVID-19 border restrictions, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday, citing officials from the South Korean Ministry of Unification

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The number of North Koreans trying to cross the country's border in an attempt to flee to South Korea fell dramatically to double digits in 2021 due to COVID-19 border restrictions, Yonhap news Agency reported on Thursday, citing officials from the South Korean Ministry of Unification.

In total, the South Korean authorities registered 63 people, including 40 men and 23 women, from North Korea who settled in the country in 2021, an official told the media. In comparison, Seoul reported 229 cases in 2020 and 1,047 in 2019.

According to the source, the reduction was related to the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions on the border between North Korea and China.

