Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The number of members and supporters of the Democratic Party in the United States who identify as "liberal" has reached a record high, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

The number of those who identify as liberal increased to 54% after staying around the 50% mark in recent years. At the same time, those Democrats who identify as politically "conservative" reached a record low of 10%. Those who describe their views as "moderate" remained around 36%.

The poll results are the latest data that further indicates Democrats have been increasingly identifying as liberal since Gallup began tracking the trend in the mid-1990s.

In 1994, 25% of Democrats viewed themselves as liberal but that number increased to 40% in 2010 and to 50% in 2017.

The trend has been particularly evident among white Democrats, according to the poll results. More than 60% of white Democrats identified as liberal in 2022.

The poll was conducted among 11,000 American adults between January and December of last year via telephone.