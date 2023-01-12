UrduPoint.com

Number Of Democrats Who Identify As 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

The number of members and supporters of the Democratic Party in the United States who identify as "liberal" has reached a record high, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The number of members and supporters of the Democratic Party in the United States who identify as "liberal" has reached a record high, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

The number of those who identify as liberal increased to 54% after staying around the 50% mark in recent years. At the same time, those Democrats who identify as politically "conservative" reached a record low of 10%. Those who describe their views as "moderate" remained around 36%.

The poll results are the latest data that further indicates Democrats have been increasingly identifying as liberal since Gallup began tracking the trend in the mid-1990s.

In 1994, 25% of Democrats viewed themselves as liberal but that number increased to 40% in 2010 and to 50% in 2017.

The trend has been particularly evident among white Democrats, according to the poll results. More than 60% of white Democrats identified as liberal in 2022.

The poll was conducted among 11,000 American adults between January and December of last year via telephone.

Related Topics

Same Gallup United States January December Democrats 2017

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

17 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

17 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

1 minute ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

5 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.